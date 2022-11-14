Margot Robbie’s next movie, Babylon, comes out around Christmas and is expected to be a Best Picture contender. But enough about that — let’s get to what really matters: Barbie. The most important movie of 2023 is oddly shrouded in mystery. We know there’s multiple Barbies, and that Robbie and Ryan Gosling look like a Lisa Frank trapper keeper, but the plot is being kept under wraps. The Oscar-nominated actress and “hottest blonde ever” didn’t give anything away in a cover story interview with Vanity Fair, but her director, Greta Gerwig, detailed the “magic” of working with Robbie.

“Once, I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion,” the Little Women director said, “but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, ‘Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we’re shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?’ She did some calculation behind her eyes and then f*cking did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don’t know what category that goes into other than magic.”

All Robbie would tell Vanity Fair about Barbie, at least on the record, was that people have “strong feelings” about it. “I’d much rather that than indifference,” she added. “Now, let me subvert your expectations. It’s much scarier, but it’s also a great place to begin.”

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023. Get your neon fanny pack while you still can.

