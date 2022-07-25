Before she was a two-time Oscar nominee and face of the DC Extended Universe, for better and worse, Margot Robbie was on an Australian soap opera. Neighbours premiered in 1985 and it’s aired nearly 9,000 episodes since then. But it’s most notorious, at least among non-Aussies, for launching the careers of Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth (brother Chris also appeared in an episode), Guy Pearce, and Robbie, who will reprise her role as Donna in the Neighbours series finale.

“Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted over the weekend. Robbie filmed her cameo “from Los Angeles,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, and she’ll “join other famous alumni in returning for the series’ end, including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, and more.”

The painstakingly-detailed Wikipedia page for Robbie’s character describes her as a “lovable girl,” who is “fiery, beautiful, kooky, and confident.” She was also nominated for Fave Aussie Hottie at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids’ Choice Awards, which stopped existing in 2011. Presumably because Robbie lost to this guy (no offense).

The Neighbours finale will air on July 28 in Australia and July 29 in the United Kingdom, but if you start from the first episode, you’ll be able to catch up by, like, 2047.

