It’s not a spoiler to say that there are multiple shots of bare feet in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s a Quentin Tarantino movie, after all, and that’s kind of his thing (“I’m the foot f*ckin’ master”). Just ask Uma Thurman, Bridget Fonda, Rosario Dawson, and everyone else in this safe-for-work (I think?) video.

The latest addition to the supercut is Margot Robbie, who was recently asked about all the “buzz” over the bare feet in Once Upon a Time, where she plays Sharon Tate. “Sharon apparently hated wearing shoes and she would sometimes put rubber bands around her ankles to make it look like she was wearing sandals so she could get into restaurants,” the I, Tonya star told the Hollywood Reporter. “I feel the same! I’m a Gold Coast girl. You can get away going to most places barefoot.” The film’s costume designer, Arianne Phillips, added, “Lots of foot shots in a Quentin Tarantino film. Shoes and bare feet are important! I’ve learned that.” It’s especially important in Once Upon a Time, which takes place in the late 1960s — get ready for lots of dirty hippie tootsies.

Robbie (who is excellent in the movie) also discussed how Sharon Tate’s clothing influenced her performance. “I definitely gravitated towards the yellows,” she said. “Yellow’s my happy color and I just wanted to be happy as Sharon. So there were a lot of costumes in that palette.”