If you watched all 17 hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you know that Jared Leto’s Joker returns in a “Knightmare” epilogue where Batman tells his foe that Harley Quinn is dead. “It’s funny that you would talk about people who died in my arms. Because when I held Harley Quinn, and she was bleeding and dying, she begged me with her last breath that when I killed you — and make no mistake, I will f*cking kill you — that I’d do it slow,” he tells Joker. “I’m gonna honor that promise.” If Warner Bros. promised to tell Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie about the fate of her character, they broke it.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with the Oscar-nominated actress on the set of The Suicide Squad, where she was asked for her thoughts on the so-called Snyder Cut. “Whaaat?” Robbie replied when told about what happens to Harley. “I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” It’s pobably not the ideal way to find out the character you’ve played in two (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey), soon-to-be three (The Suicide Squad) movies died in Batman’s arms, although she understands the decision:

“Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there’s so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time… So, yeah, I didn’t know that, but it doesn’t necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don’t think. What one director decides I don’t think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun.”

As for whether Robbie intends to play Harley again, she’s not saying no, but after shooting Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, she needs a break. “She’s exhausting,” she said. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad comes out on August 6.

