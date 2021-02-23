Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn have gone on two different paths since Suicide Squad. She starred in Birds of Prey, one of the best comic book movies in recent memory; he turned into Joker Christ. I’d say she’s winning the breakup.

Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, the first DC film from Marvel Cinematic Universe all-star James Gunn. The writer and director called Harley his “favorite DC character” and Robbie “probably the best actor I’ve ever worked with,” and the pair have already discussed other projects together.

In response to an Instagram follower asking him about working with Robbie again in the future, Gunn replied, “Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!” With apologies to Harley for paraphrasing her ex: we live in a society… where this needs to happen (as along as Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan is involved).

Margot Robbie and James Gunn have been discussing a future Harley Quinn project 👀 pic.twitter.com/e5K4tQ5H7o — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 23, 2021

Gunn also recently fielded questions from Twitter users, including one who asked him about the “decision” he had to fight the hardest for. “I’d say hiring @DaveBautista on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1,” he wrote back. “The first thing Kevin Feige told me after seeing the first cut is how right I was about him.” This was Gunn rubbing it in to Feige.

The Suicide Squad comes out on HBO Max on August 6.