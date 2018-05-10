Neon

While it has been long-rumored at this point, Deadline reports that Margot Robbie will officially join Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in his anticipated Manson-fueled film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie was rumored to be Tarantino’s choice to play Sharon Tate, the doomed wife of Roman Polanski who was slaughtered alongside four others by members of Charles Manson’s “family.”

There has been no shortage of notable names added to the project since DiCaprio and Pitt both hopped on board, and Tarantino took his film to a new home in the fallout of the Weinstein scandal. For Robbie, it’ll be another chance to bring another famous — and tragic — true crime persona to the big screen following her Oscar-nominated turn in I, Tonya — Though many would likely say that Tonya Harding has had a better ending than Sharon Tate at this point.

Details about the film are still slim, but it is set ahead of the Manson murders during the summer of 1969 according to Deadline. With Robbie playing Tate and Burt Reynolds stepping in as ranch owner George Spahn, it would seem that most eyes will be on who portrays the members of the Manson family themselves — and how much of the film honestly deals with Charles Manson’s brood.