Even by the high standards of Quentin Tarantino’s always-impressive ensembles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has a star-studded cast. There’s Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, and Margot Robbie. The I, Tonya Oscar nominee plays Sharon Tate, the Valley of the Dolls actress who was murdered by Charles Manson’s “Family.” Based on the first-look image above, Tarantino made the right choice in giving the role to Robbie, not Megan Draper.

“I’ve just always wanted to see him work,” Robbie told IndieWire about collaborating with Tarantino. “And I want to see how he runs a set, and how he directs people, and what the vibe is onset, and what’s in the script, and then what happens on the day. I’m just fascinated by all of it, fascinated. So it’s going to be a crazy experience to witness it firsthand. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing.” As for portraying Tate, she said she feels “a responsibility with every character I play, whether they’re fictional or real life. To play her right, play her truthfully, and kind of understand her emotional journey.” It doesn’t matter if it’s murdered actresses, or psychiatrists-turned-harlequins.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — which follows the has-been star of a television Western (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) living in Los Angeles in the late-1960s — is scheduled for a July 26, 2019 release.