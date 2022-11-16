Margot Robbie has become one of the world’s most in-demand actresses, but that means that she cannot possibly take on every project she is offered, including the now-defunct Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that she had been planning.

Robbie had been attached to a Pirates of the Caribbean film featuring a female-led cast since it was first reported in 2020. She was on board to reunite with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson for the reboot, which was supposed to be a fresh take on the now 20-year-old movie franchise that was led by Johnny Depp.

But despite the promising start, the movie didn’t gain much traction over the last few years. While speaking to Vanity Fair this week, the Barbie actress confirmed that the Pirates revamp has been canceled.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie explained. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Even though Robbie won’t be setting out to sea, in the spring, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there were multiple sequels moving forward, besides the one with Robbie attached. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” he confirmed. There have been no further updates on what exactly the non-Margot film will be, but we know that it won’t have Johnny Depp.

