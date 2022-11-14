Lately, women-led reboots of franchises have been very popular, even if they are not well-received. But still! There are lady ghost hunters and thieves out there too! And there have gotta be female pirates out in the world somewhere, and since representation is important, they deserve their own movie too! Specifically, one with Margot Robbie.

Robbie has been attached to a Pirates of the Caribbean film featuring a female lead for several years, though we all know how busy she is. While speaking to Vanity Fair, the Barbie actress confirmed that the Pirates revamp has been canceled.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie explained of the reboot, which was announced in 2020. The movie was slated to be written by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, but Robbie confirmed that the project would not be moving forward due to Disney’s hesitation. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Back in the spring, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that two sequels were moving forward, one with Robbie attached. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” he confirmed, adding, “The future is yet to be decided.” It seems like it has been decided after all. Sorry, pirates.

