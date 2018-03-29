Margot Robbie Seduces, Tortures And Plots In This Slick ‘Terminal’ Trailer Co-Starring Simon Pegg And Mike Myers

Margot Robbie is very good at playing a deranged death dealer. For all the grumbling about Suicide Squad, the Australian actress walked away from the project sparkling and would soon earn an Oscar nom for playing another American pop culture figure associated with violence, albeit with a less fatal edge. Emerging on Wednesday night is another entry in the “you do not f*ck with Margot Robbie” canon.

Nestled above is the trailer for the Robbie-fronted stylish neo-noir offering Terminal. (She also serves as a producer on the project.) We see Robbie adopt a number of different stylish looks in the early peek which is stuffed with torture, seduction and a fair bit of tough talking in and around an adult establishment dubbed “The Rabbit Hole.” Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming cinematic offering.

“In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.”

All the blade brandishing and stylized walking sequences are intriguing, but what might make this even more of a curio is the fact Simon Pegg and Mike Myers are also part of the motion picture. Aside from the occasional quip, it doesn’t appear either actor is going in with a straight-up comedy role, so set your expectations accordingly.

Terminal is due out May 11.

