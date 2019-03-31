Mark Hamill Revealed That He’s The Voice Of Chucky In The ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

03.31.19 44 mins ago

Orion

The new remake/reboot of Child’s Play — the one where Aubrey Plaza is a mom — is due on June 21, and yet, less than three months out, we still haven’t learned who would be voicing its particular iteration of Chucky. Indeed, check out the first trailer and you’ll notice that we don’t hear a peep from the iconic talking killer doll that makes wisecracks in between slicing up humans

That all changed Saturday night at WonderCon, where a certain legend gifted the audience with a video in which he revealed that he would be voicing Chucky. And that certain legend was no less than Mark Hamill:

Hamill, of course, will forever be identified with Star Wars, but ask any real Batman heads and they’ll tell you the greatest Joker who isn’t Cesar Romero or Jack Nicholson or even Heath Ledger. (And Ledger actually won a posthumous Oscar for his work.) Hamill voiced Joker on Batman: The Animated Series and other related shows and video games, taking his aw-shucks Luke Skywalker voice and twisting it into the homicidal glee associated with the iconic clown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Casting News
TAGScasting newschild's playCHUCKYMARK HAMILL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP