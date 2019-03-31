Orion

The new remake/reboot of Child’s Play — the one where Aubrey Plaza is a mom — is due on June 21, and yet, less than three months out, we still haven’t learned who would be voicing its particular iteration of Chucky. Indeed, check out the first trailer and you’ll notice that we don’t hear a peep from the iconic talking killer doll that makes wisecracks in between slicing up humans

That all changed Saturday night at WonderCon, where a certain legend gifted the audience with a video in which he revealed that he would be voicing Chucky. And that certain legend was no less than Mark Hamill:

"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend…"🎶

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019

Hamill, of course, will forever be identified with Star Wars, but ask any real Batman heads and they’ll tell you the greatest Joker who isn’t Cesar Romero or Jack Nicholson or even Heath Ledger. (And Ledger actually won a posthumous Oscar for his work.) Hamill voiced Joker on Batman: The Animated Series and other related shows and video games, taking his aw-shucks Luke Skywalker voice and twisting it into the homicidal glee associated with the iconic clown.