There are thousands of Star Wars memes, but there’s only one that makes Mark Hamill want to crawl into a sarlacc pit every time he sees it.

It’s a photo from A New Hope, shortly after Luke Skywalker is handed his father’s lightsaber by Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Handed the most dangerous weapon in the galaxy — Immediately points at face,” the text reads. It’s funny for the same reason that “I used to bullseye womp rats in my T-16 back home” and Tosche Station are funny — it’s peak whiny and naive Luke. After a Twitter follower wrote that Luke nearly pulling a Christmas Story “makes me laugh every time I see it,” Hamill shared his thoughts on the meme.

“This makes me cringe every time I see it,” he tweeted. “I don’t remember doing this in the movie. I think it’s just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned.” Hamill probably doesn’t remember doing it, because it’s not in the movie. You can see for yourself… as can Luke, because he didn’t lightsaber his eye out.

This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩 I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned. 🙄 https://t.co/WXH4Ng0OzX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2021

Hamill also recently recalled the behind-the-story of this birthday cake photo. “While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, [producer] Gary Kurtz, [writer and director] George Lucas & I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it),” he wrote. No wonder Guinness did not enjoying making Star Wars. I wouldn’t want to drink warm champagne in the desert, either.