Mark Hamill has had quite the last decade. Not only did he make a triumphant return to the role that made his name, but he’s proved himself excellent at Twitter. Whether it’s trolling Trump or trying to spoil a popular Star Wars meme, he’s arguably more popular than ever. He’s so beloved that one person wondered if all one had to do to go viral was to tweet two words: his first and last name. And Hamill himself proved the answer is yes.

It all started when an actor from North Ireland with disabilities whose interests include Doctor Who and, yes, Star Wars, tweeted at Hamill, positing that “you could just tweet ‘Mark Hamill’ and you’d get thousands of likes.” It didn’t take long for Hamill to quote-tweet her, taking her at her word.

It worked gangbusters. As of this writing, Hamill’s tweet has not just thousands of likes but hundreds of thousands. (The original, meanwhile, is currently closing in on 10,000 likes.)

Mind you, this a flawed test. Of course, a Hamill tweet in which he just writes his name will go viral. So others tested it out as well — and, spoiler, got thousands of likes.

Will you get thousands of likes by writing out the name of the one of the stars of Samuel Fuller’s war movie The Big Red One? Only one way to find out.

