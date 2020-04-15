Mark Ruffalo Wants A Solo Hulk Movie And An MCU Showdown With Wolverine

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, there’s been a large question mark around the future of Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk as members of the original Avengers team began exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are both done as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, while Scarlett Johansson’s time in the MCU will conclude after Black Widow (eventually) hits theaters.

But not all of the original team has left. Chris Hemsworth will be back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jeremy Renner is expected to appear in the Hawkeye series for Disney+. In a new interview with Variety, Ruffalo reveals he’s hoping to do a bit of both. Unfortunately, the actor also revealed that, currently, there are no official plans for the Hulk except for a possible cameo in the upcoming She-Hulk series, and even that isn’t fully locked down.

“If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting,” he tells Variety. “Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

While the actor could be pulling off some of that infamous MCU secrecy by not tipping his hand on upcoming projects before Marvel is ready to announce them, he doesn’t hold back by expressing his interest in a solo Hulk movie, which has always just been out of his reach.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo said. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

As if the thought of a solo film isn’t enough to get Hulk fans excited, Ruffalo took things a step further by teasing one particular character who has a long comic book history of battling the green giant, which Ruffalo devoured as a child. “Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up,” he suggested. As X-Men fans know, Wolverine made his first appearance in an issue of “The Incredible Hulk” where the two rage-filled heroes exchanged blows in the woods of Canada. Could the MCU be planning a similar debut for its new version of the clawed mutant? Maybe, if Ruffalo has his say.

(Via Variety)