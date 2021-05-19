Jim Carrey won a Golden Globe for his performance in Man on the Moon, but it came at a cost — to everyone around him.

As chronicled in the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Carrey became Andy Kaufman for months, “like the ghost had possessed his body.” This “process” included the comedian’s alter-egos, slimy lounge singer Tony Clifton and a misogynistic wrestler. He essentially gave himself free rein to be a nightmare on set under the guise of method acting, which actor Martin Freeman spoke out against in a recent interview.

On the Off Menu podcast, the Sherlock star called Carrey’s behavior on the Man on the Moon set the “most self-aggrandizing, selfish, narcissistic f*cking bollocks I have ever seen… When younger, I think it’s quite common to think that completely losing yourself is the goal because it feels grown-up and it feels proper. But the older I’ve got, the more I don’t really look to that. To be honest, it’s quite a pain in the arse when someone ‘loses themselves.’ It is a massive pain in the arse because it’s no longer a craft and a job.”

Freeman thinks Carrey is probably a “lovely and smart person,” but he draws the line at his method acting. “The idea that anything in our culture would celebrate or support it is deranged, literally deranged,” he said. “You need to keep grounded in reality, and that’s not to say you don’t lose yourself in the time between ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ but I think the rest of it is absolute pretentious nonsense and highly amateurish. It is not professional.”

So… I’m guessing Freeman won’t be in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

(Via the Telegraph)