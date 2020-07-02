Marvel Comics Just Made A Major Move With Two Sci-Fi Classics

When Disney purchased Star Wars from George Lucas in 2013, it was only a matter of time until the comic book rights jumped from its longtime home at Dark Horse Comics to the Disney-owned Marvel Comics. And, now, we’re watching history repeat itself, but with two big time sci-fi properties instead of one.

With an announcement to IGN, Marvel Comics has officially acquired the rights to both the Alien and Predator series. Much like Star Wars, the two franchises were Dark Horse Comics staples that have now been whisked away thanks to Disney’s billion-dollar acquisition of Fox. But despite leaving their home of over 30 years, Alien and Predator fans need only look at Marvel’s success with the Star Wars comics to know that that the two classic properties are in good hands:

“There’s nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again!” said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski in a statement to IGN. “I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we’ve ever seen on film. And it’s that legacy that we’re going to live up to!”

While Marvel’s announcement focuses solely on the comics rights, it’s hard not to wonder whether Disney would ever lean into Alien and Predator movies now that they’re under its umbrella. Recently, both Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver have each revealed two separate Alien projects that are hoping to get off the ground following the Fox merger.

As for Predator, there has been little movement on that property since the Disney purchase. The Shane Black-directed Predators laid the groundwork for a sequel, but its underperformance at the box office might have scuttled those chances. However, anything is possible as Disney wades a little bit further into the Alien and Predator waters with this latest move.

