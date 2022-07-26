Over the weekend at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled their plans for the next few years. They went all the way into late 2025, detailing how the MCU would close out Phase 6. (For the record, we’re still in Phase 4, which concludes in November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.) The biggest news is that there will be not one, but two more Avengers movies, released about half a year apart. And while it’s still unclear who will helm the second, the first one already has their man.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the fifth Avengers film, subtitled Kang Dynasty, will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton. You should know his work. He started out as an indie guy, responsible for the small dramas Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle (both starring future Captain Marvel Brie Larson), as well as Just Mercy (with Michael B. Jordan, and Larson in a smaller role). He then parlayed that into a little Marvel movie called Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is named after the time-traveling baddie Jonathan Majors plays in the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which isn’t due in theaters till February. Loki also made reference to the character. As for its director, despite his indie bona fides, his big Marvel debut was singled out for its action, which was widely considered next-level in the super-franchise.

Put together, The Kang Dynasty and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, will close out the “Multiverse Saga,” which began with Black Widow, after Spider-Man: Far from Home closed out the “Infinity Saga.” And there’s still more where that came from.

