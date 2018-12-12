Emily Blunt’s Mesmerizing Performance Outshines Everything Else In ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Disney

If there’s one aspect of Mary Poppins Returns that stands out, it’s Emily Blunt, whose cheerfully clipped, winningly icy portrayal of the titular nanny is like a nice squeeze of acid to brighten up a schmaltzy dish. Blunt’s Mary is the beau ideal of English restraint, exuding elegance and tantalizing mystery rather than repression — like Paddington, a kind of superhero of Britishness.

As for the rest of the movie, well, it feels a lot like one of those network live musical events, where the girl from Girls plays Peter Pan or whatever. Broadly but mildly appealing to all ages, and mostly an excuse to watch actors you know sing songs you enjoy and generally be reminded of things. Not that there’s especially anything wrong with that, but the frustrating thing about Mary Poppins Returns is that it’s constantly teasing us with something more.

In this update, directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Nine, Into the Woods) and written by David Magee (Life Of Pi, Finding Neverland), Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer play Michael and Jane Banks, grown-up versions of the children from the 1964 Julie Andrews version. Michael’s wife has died†, leaving him to raise their three young children, John, Anabel, and Georgie, and to make matters worse, the finances are in disarray and the bank, represented by pocket watch-clutching capitalist William Wilkins (Colin Firth), has demanded he pay off their home loan in full by midnight Friday or else the family home will be repossessed.

(†Between Searching, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Eighth Grade, the off-screen dead mom has done some heavy lifting in 2018.)

Periodically Mary Poppins Returns flirts tantalizingly with social relevance. At the outset, we’re told the story takes place during the Great Slump, the British name for the Great Depression. With Colin Firth playing a greedy banker looking to repossess the family home based on shady paperwork, you don’t have to squint too hard to find contemporary parallels. The film also takes great pains to remind us every 10 minutes or so that Jane, Emily Mortimer’s character, is a labor organizer, though it’s never entirely clear how this affects anything else that happens.