Emily Blunt’s Mesmerizing Performance Outshines Everything Else In ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

If there’s one aspect of Mary Poppins Returns that stands out, it’s Emily Blunt, whose cheerfully clipped, winningly icy portrayal of the titular nanny is like a nice squeeze of acid to brighten up a schmaltzy dish. Blunt’s Mary is the beau ideal of English restraint, exuding elegance and tantalizing mystery rather than repression — like Paddington, a kind of superhero of Britishness.
As for the rest of the movie, well, it feels a lot like one of those network live musical events, where the girl from Girls plays Peter Pan or whatever. Broadly but mildly appealing to all ages, and mostly an excuse to watch actors you know sing songs you enjoy and generally be reminded of things. Not that there’s especially anything wrong with that, but the frustrating thing about Mary Poppins Returns is that it’s constantly teasing us with something more.
In this update, directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Nine, Into the Woods) and written by David Magee (Life Of Pi, Finding Neverland), Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer play Michael and Jane Banks, grown-up versions of the children from the 1964 Julie Andrews version. Michael’s wife has died†, leaving him to raise their three young children, John, Anabel, and Georgie, and to make matters worse, the finances are in disarray and the bank, represented by pocket watch-clutching capitalist William Wilkins (Colin Firth), has demanded he pay off their home loan in full by midnight Friday or else the family home will be repossessed.
(†Between Searching, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Eighth Grade, the off-screen dead mom has done some heavy lifting in 2018.)
Periodically Mary Poppins Returns flirts tantalizingly with social relevance. At the outset, we’re told the story takes place during the Great Slump, the British name for the Great Depression. With Colin Firth playing a greedy banker looking to repossess the family home based on shady paperwork, you don’t have to squint too hard to find contemporary parallels. The film also takes great pains to remind us every 10 minutes or so that Jane, Emily Mortimer’s character, is a labor organizer, though it’s never entirely clear how this affects anything else that happens.
I think Vince needs a spoonful of sugar
This sounds a lot like . . . Mary Poppins. I mean, the songs are great in the original but mostly don’t exactly move the plot (and whole scenes seem to have nothing to do with the rest). And in the original, the fact that the wife was a sufferagette was pretty incidental to the movie. I’m not saying your concerns aren’t valid for a movie coming out in 2018, just that if the goal was “Mary Poppins, but in 2018”, they seem to have hit the mark.
Yeah that’s kind of the question for reviews in 2018, do we judge it based on how it mimics the thing it’s trying to or with a larger idea of quality/contemporary relevance in mind. I kind of try to judge based on what the movie itself seems to be telling me to, and in this case it did feel like it was hinting at something larger that it didn’t follow through on.
I disagree. The songs work as both observations on what is happening in the story and transitions of mood.
The Life I Lead sets the stage in that the house is run by Mr. Banks in perfect order and any disruption to that order will be met with resistance.
Feed the Birds is used several times throughout as a lesson in the real value of money. Punctuated at the end with Let’s Go Fly a Kite, this lesson transforms into the value of time and family.
A Spoonful of Sugar is used as a lesson in enjoying one’s work.
The pattern seems to be:
Introduce a problem
Mary offers a solution
Banks family tries and fails or resists
A song helps them overcome
Holy crap Mary Poppins was an ode to the socialist labour movement.
““Smile and hope your grandpa was a secret millionaire” just isn’t that exciting an action plan (I’ve done it, doesn’t work).”
Clearly, you’re just not smiling hard enough.