Danny DeVito is mostly known for his acting (and that time he emerged from a couch, sweaty and naked), but he’s also an accomplished director, including Throw Momma From the Train, Death to Smoochy, and Matilda. The delightful 1996 film, about a precocious girl named Matilda Wormwood (played by Mara Wilson) with psychokinetic talents, is based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same, but to many, myself included, the movie is the definitive version. DeVito, who also starred and produced, is proud of his work on Matilda, as he recently revealed it’s the movie of his he’d most like to revisit.

“I always wanted to do Matilda 2, but when the kid was still a kid,” DeVito told Comic Book. “But that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago. Maybe Matilda has a kid and we can do something that, I don’t know.” If that idea doesn’t pan out, maybe we can see what Bruce Bogtrotter is up to? Did he lose weight? Gain weight? Does the sight of a chocolate cake fill him with murderous rage? It’s the gritty Matilda sequel we demand.

DeVito will soon appear in another sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson (who does a surprisingly decent DeVito impression), Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, and Danny Glover.