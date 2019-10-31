Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is one of the 50 highest-grossing movies ever. EVER.

I understand why it made almost $1 billion worldwide (it’s fun! it’s family friendly! it’s a “continuation” of the fondly-remembered Jumanji with Robin Williams!), but “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is one of the 50 highest-grossing movies ever” is still hard to process. You never know, maybe the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, will make even more money and break the $1 billion barrier. It’s got something that Welcome to the Jungle didn’t, a secret ingredient whose name alone inspires people to throw money at the screen: Danny DeVito. Also, the Rock doing a DeVito impression, Kevin Hart doing a Danny Glover impression, and Jack Black doing a… Ser’Darius Blain impression? Hm, not sure about that. Karen Gillan is still Ruby Roundhouse, because if you were playing a character named Ruby Roundhouse, you wouldn’t want to change, either.

Here’s the official plot summary.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover, opens on December 13.