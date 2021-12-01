With only three weeks to go before it blows the roof of theaters (and homes, thanks to HBO Max), The Matrix Resurrections has dropped a trippy new teaser that goes extremely heavy on the déjà vu by referencing the films from the original Matrix Trilogy. Right off the bat, Keanu Reeves‘ Neo is confronted by a black cat, which Matrix fans will remember from the first movie along with the explanation of what it feels like to experience déjà vu inside The Matrix: “It happens when they change something.” And, man, does this new teaser lean into that line.

The Matrix Resurrections tickets on sale 12.06.21 @ 9AM PT #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/l94gQtfzGd — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 1, 2021

In an interesting creative choice, the teaser flashes back not just to the original films, but also their behind the scenes footage, as shots from the trilogy dissolve into new shots from Resurrections, which in true Matrix-style, raises all kinds of questions about what the heck is happening. Not only that, but the teaser also shows Laurence Fishburne‘s Morpheus, which is notable because Fishburne is reportedly not in the film and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has stepped into the role of a new, younger Morpheus. Or is he? Because after this teaser, literally anything is possible as Resurrections makes it clear that, once again, audiences will have their perception of reality challenged.

Judging by the reactions, people are ready to do this thing:

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.