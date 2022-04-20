Best Buds Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Are Teaming Up For A Nike Biopic

Massachusetts’ favorite boys are back at it again! Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for an Amazon Studios drama based on the life of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro. The Dunkin Donuts enthusiast Affleck will write, produce, direct, and star in the drama, with Damon co-starring and co-writing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will play Nike exec Vaccaro, while Affleck will portray co-founder Phil Knight in the story about Vaccaro’s quest to sign Michael Jordan to the sneaker company in the eighties. The deal would become one of the most lucrative deals ever between a company and an athlete.

The duo have been longtime basketball fans, with Affleck recently starring as a coach in The Way Back, which unfortunately was released in theaters in March 2020, so…it wasn’t exactly the center of attention. Meanwhile, Damon is seemingly always on a basketball court.

Most recently, Damon starred in Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, which famously suffered at the box office because of millennials and their damn phones, and definitely not because it was released during a pandemic, or because of its controversial themes.

As for Affleck, he’s been busy reliving his 2002 dreams of getting engaged to Jennifer Lopez. Oh, and he was also in The Last Duel, and recently starred in Deep Water alongside his ex Ana de Armas. He’s been busy!