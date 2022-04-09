Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very much in love, but for the second time in their lives, they’re ready to tie the knot! Lopez shared the news in a message to readers of her On The JLo newsletter and it came days after she was spotted earlier this week with what many believed to be an engagement ring on her finger. Prior to sharing the exciting news, Lopez teased a “major announcement” in a video she posted on Twitter Friday night. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” Lopez said in the video. She also added a ring emoji to her name on Twitter.

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!

Bennifer never dies. pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW — Darko (@uaidarko) April 9, 2022

In the newsletter, Lopez included a video of her fawning over the large, green diamond ring, and her sister Lynda also shared images of the ring on her Instagram Story. Lopez and Affleck’s engagement comes nearly 20 years after their first engagement which occurred back in November 2002. At that time, the couple planned to get married in September 2003, but the wedding was postponed with four days’ notice. Two months later, the wedding was called off. Their engagement also comes a year after Lopez and ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez called off their own wedding.

In a past interview with People, Lopez was asked what makes her connection with Affleck different this time around. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she said. “We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

You can view images of Lopez’s engagement ring above.