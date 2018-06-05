Matthew McConaughey Plays Dad To The Youngest FBI Informant In History In The ‘White Boy Rick’ Trailer

06.04.18

The McConaissance has likely cooled off a bit for Matthew McConaughey since his Oscar win for Dallas Buyers Club and his series of high-profile projects that made people forget his romantic comedy past. That doesn’t mean his projects aren’t worthy of your attention or aren’t still aiming for quality. It just means critics have shifted their focus elsewhere once again. It’s natural. McConaughey is still doing quality work despite some stumbles with projects like The Dark Tower, Sea Of Trees, and Free State of Jones. His latest looks like it might be a bit of redemption, though, with shades of films like Blow or Donnie Brasco coming to mind.

White Boy Rick is the story of 15-year-old Rick — Richard Wershe Jr. — and his father in 1980s Detroit. As you can see in the trailer, the family has a lot of heart and a penchant for the dramatic, demonstrated by McConaughey pulling an assault rifle from his trunk. From there we get some drugs tossed in, trouble with the local toughs, some police interaction, and 15-year-old Rick becoming the youngest FBI informant in history according to Deadline:

Based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

