Matthew Mindler, a child actor who appeared in several projects in the 2010s, died at 19 after a disappearance while at college. Variety reported on Saturday that Mindler, a child actor who most notably appeared alongside Paul Rudd in Our Idiot Brother, had died at 19.

Mindler had been reported missing at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where he was in his first year as a student. The school had previously reported him missing earlier in the week, sparking a search by the school and local police.

room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm pic.twitter.com/zwpH29MvVw — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

By Saturday, though, Mindler was reported dead and Millersville had sent students an email with that announcement.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” the email said.

According to the report, Mindler was reportedly found in nearby Manor Township. The death is currently under “further investigation” and a cause of death has not been disclosed. Mindler was best known for his role as River in 2011 movie Our Idiot Brother, but appeared most recently in a 2016 TV movie, Chad: An American Boy.

