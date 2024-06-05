This Independence Day weekend, spend time with an adult film star trying to make it big in Hollywood. What’s more American than that? A24 has released a new trailer for MaXXXine, the third film in director Ti West’s X trilogy.

The trailer begins with Maxine (played by Mia Goth) getting blood on her hands — literally — on the set of a low-budget indie horror movie. Later, she’s worried she’s being pursued by the “the devil,” a.k.a. the Night Stalker, a real-life serial killer who terrorized Californians in the mid-1980s. You can watch it above.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” Goth told SFX Magazine last year. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass… And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

MaXXXine, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, opens in theaters on July 5.