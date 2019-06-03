McLovin From ‘Superbad’ Would Be Celebrating A Birthday Today, And People Are Marking The Occasion

News & Culture Writer
06.03.19

Columbia Pictures

Superbad, one of the seminal teen comedies of the aughts and the film that effectively launched the careers of Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and — to an lesser extent — Christopher Mintz-Plasse, turns 12 this year. We only say to “an extent” because despite the fact that Mintz-Plasse (now almost 30 years old) has had a moderately successful career, to this day he is still best known as the character of “McLovin.”

“McLovin,” of course, was the alter ego of Seth and Evan’s (Hill and Michael Cera) friend Fogell, who gets a dubious fake ID that identifies himself as a 25-year-old Hawaiian organ donor who doesn’t have a first and last name. And while the film and Mintz-Plasse may be 12 and 30, respectively, McLovin turns the big 3-8 today!

(We should add that to his credit, Mintz-Plasse has a good sense of humor as forever being identified with the character, because not everyone would be so cool with having “McLovin” yelled at them pretty much every single day of their lives.)

At any rate — yes, the birth date listed on the fake ID is listed as June 3, 1981, which technically makes it McLovin’s birthday today — or in other words, McLovin Day! (And don’t forget — we came this close to it being Mohamed Day.) As such, many have taken to Twitter to wishing McLovin the happiest of birthdays.

Around The Web

TAGSChristopher Mintz-PlasseMcLovinSUPERBAD

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP