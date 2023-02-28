The Mean Girls movie musical is gearing up to be the best movie musical since Mamma Mia 2! which was the best movie musical since Mamma Mia!, which was the first movie musical to ever exist. Even though the one common thread, Amanda Seyfried, might not be directly involved (yet!) the expectations for the cliquey movie are pretty high as the movie secures its cast.

The latest star joining the project is The Office’s Jenna Fischer, who will take on the role of Cady’s mother, which was originally played by Ana Gasteyer. As previously reported, Tina Fey will return as math teacher Ms. Norbury, while Tim Meadows will reprise his role as Mr. Duvall. Hopefully, his arm has healed since then. Fey is also confirmed to be writing the script for the movie, which will head to Paramount+.

Fischer has been co-hosting the popular podcast Office Ladies as of late, and this will be her first acting gig since her sitcom Splitting Up Together was canceled in 2019.

Even though movie musicals can be a big risk, the Mean Girls musical has developed a cult following thanks to its ever-growing TikTok fanbase. The rest of the cast includes Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey, and Reneé Rapp, who previously starred as the queen bee Regina George in the Broadway adaptation.

While this is a movie based on the musical based on the movie based on the book, it seems like some crossover between the stage and screen adaptation is inevitable. Even though the original core cast has yet to confirm anything, Seyfried is already in musical mode, so maybe she can pop over for a quick dance number.

(Via Deadline)