There were a lot of no-shows at the Golden Globes this week, though some people had pretty good reasons. But when Amanda Seyfried didn’t show up to accept her award for her performance in The Dropout, the given reason was that she was “working on a musical,” and nothing more, which is the biggest cliffhanger you could ever offer to a room full of actors, honestly.

Seyfried then took to Instagram to explain, without really explaining: “It is a true honor to have been a part of [the Golden Globes], and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done.”

Naturally, when you think of the words “magic,” “Amanda Seyfried,” and “musical,” it wouldn’t be so absurd to hope that there is a Mamma Mia! threequel on the way. And that’s what everyone did think, quite frankly, because it would make sense. But it was revealed today that Seyfriend and Evan Rachel Wood are working on something together, though it doesn’t take place in the sparkling blue waters of Greece.

The duo is reportedly working on a musical based on Thelma & Louise. The film’s original screenwriter, Callie Khouri, is also on board, along with singer/songwriter Neko Case.

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 road trip comedy/drama starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as two friends who take a weekend road trip in order to escape their lives but end up involved in some pretty heavy situations and have to stick together to see it through. There definitely is some magic here, though the musical part is a little daunting. If anyone can do it, a Mamma Mia! alum can. Or maybe ABBA.

