While everyone is out there hyping up the potential Freaky Friday sequel, there is one crucial movie that is being left out of the early aughts revival conversation, and that is Mean Girls. The movie helped launched the careers of Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams, while also introducing a new generation of teenagers to the concept of Danny Devito.

The movie inspired a few subpar sequels and a Broadway musical, so it only makes sense that the rest of the cast should reunite in a sequel that follows the girls at their 20th high school reunion. Is Aaron Samuels a famous football player? Did Cady become an international math superstar? Did fetch ever happen, despite the constant efforts to make it not happen? Unfortunately, we just don’t know, and probably never will. Seyfried interviewed her former co-star Lindsay Lohan to confirm that it probably won’t be happening any time soon, but they might be interested in working as understudies on Broadway if it ever comes down to it.

SEYFRIED: I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway. LOHAN: That would be really fun. SEYFRIED: Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it? LOHAN: I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, “Oh no.” We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone. SEYFRIED: Yeah. It would just be completely different. LOHAN: Exactly. [Laughs] SEYFRIED: Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults. LOHAN: Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else.

This is just the final nail in the coffin after star Lizzy Caplan recently told Grazia that while it would be fun, an iconic movie probably doesn’t need a sequel. “Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join,” the actress explained. “But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don’t know what’s left of the story.”

Still, Seyfried said that she is very grateful for the experience in the cult classic movie. “Ten years ago I used to be like, “Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in Mean Girls, for f*ck’s sake.” Now I’m like, “I was Karen in Mean Girls!” I’m very proud of it.” Maybe it wasn’t all about the movie, but the Fetch we made along the way.

