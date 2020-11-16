ANCHOR BAY FILMS
Movies

The Director Of A Banned 2011 Horror Movie Issued A Warning After It Recently Went Viral On TikTok

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Even the most dedicated horror movie fan probably missed Megan Is Missing when it was released. But the found-footage film — about two teenage girls living in California, one of whom goes missing — has found an unlikely resurgence on TikTok and Twitter.

Megan is Missing man, that sh*t got me staring at the wall and wanting to delete all my social media accounts and never come back ever again,” reads one tweet, while a TikTok user wrote, “Please watch this film at your own risk. It is something I will never watch again. I am forever traumatized.” Megan is Missing, which was filmed in 2006 before coming out in 2011, is banned in New Zealand for depicting “sexual violence and sexual conduct involving young people to such an extent and degree, and in such a manner, that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good.” For that reason, director and writer Michael Goi issued a warning to potential viewers.

“I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it’s exploding on TikTok at the moment,” he said. “I didn’t get to give you the customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan Is Missing, which are: do not watch the movie in the middle of the night, do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words ‘Photo No. 1’ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see.” Goi, who also worked on American Horror Story, added, “Apologies to those who are already posting about how the movie is already freaked them out. Fair warning to those of you who are still contemplating watching the film.”

Megan Is Missing is available on Amazon and YouTube, although based on reviews and the subject material, you might be better off watching another horror movie.

(Via USA Today)

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×