Even the most dedicated horror movie fan probably missed Megan Is Missing when it was released. But the found-footage film — about two teenage girls living in California, one of whom goes missing — has found an unlikely resurgence on TikTok and Twitter.

“Megan is Missing man, that sh*t got me staring at the wall and wanting to delete all my social media accounts and never come back ever again,” reads one tweet, while a TikTok user wrote, “Please watch this film at your own risk. It is something I will never watch again. I am forever traumatized.” Megan is Missing, which was filmed in 2006 before coming out in 2011, is banned in New Zealand for depicting “sexual violence and sexual conduct involving young people to such an extent and degree, and in such a manner, that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good.” For that reason, director and writer Michael Goi issued a warning to potential viewers.

“I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it’s exploding on TikTok at the moment,” he said. “I didn’t get to give you the customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan Is Missing, which are: do not watch the movie in the middle of the night, do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words ‘Photo No. 1’ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see.” Goi, who also worked on American Horror Story, added, “Apologies to those who are already posting about how the movie is already freaked them out. Fair warning to those of you who are still contemplating watching the film.”

please watch this if you’re considering watching megan is missing!!! i highly recommend against watching it but if you really want to pls watch this first pic.twitter.com/3QJbfIO50s — peach ミ☆ (@warrencers) November 15, 2020

Megan Is Missing is available on Amazon and YouTube, although based on reviews and the subject material, you might be better off watching another horror movie.

