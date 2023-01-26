When Mia Goth was asked for three words to describe her new film Infinity Pool, she replied “disturbing,” “wild,” and “provocative.” That last word — “provocative” — comes up a lot when describing Goth’s filmography, whether it’s Pearl or X (and probably MaXXXine), or Nymphomaniac, or High Life, or Suspiria.

In an interview with the Playlist, the Oscar-snubbed actress was asked why she’s drawn to challenging, non-mainstream films. “I’m aware that the material is challenging, and might be regarded as provocative, but those are the kinds of movies I enjoy watching!” Goth said. “And they’re also the kind, ultimately, that I want to make. I want to be involved with projects and filmmakers that push me. I like pushing myself. Generally, life is quite complicated, and I seek out movies reflecting that.”

It also helps when the marketing for the movie has Alexander Skarsgård with a leash.

Here’s more on Infinity Pool: “While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

Infinity Pool is out this weekend (but not the NC-17 cut).

