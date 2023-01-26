infinity pool
Mia Goth Explains Why She’s Drawn To ‘Provocative’ Movies Like ‘Infinity Pool’ And ‘Pearl’

When Mia Goth was asked for three words to describe her new film Infinity Pool, she replied “disturbing,” “wild,” and “provocative.” That last word — “provocative” — comes up a lot when describing Goth’s filmography, whether it’s Pearl or X (and probably MaXXXine), or Nymphomaniac, or High Life, or Suspiria.

In an interview with the Playlist, the Oscar-snubbed actress was asked why she’s drawn to challenging, non-mainstream films. “I’m aware that the material is challenging, and might be regarded as provocative, but those are the kinds of movies I enjoy watching!” Goth said. “And they’re also the kind, ultimately, that I want to make. I want to be involved with projects and filmmakers that push me. I like pushing myself. Generally, life is quite complicated, and I seek out movies reflecting that.”

It also helps when the marketing for the movie has Alexander Skarsgård with a leash.

Here’s more on Infinity Pool: “While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

Infinity Pool is out this weekend (but not the NC-17 cut).

(Via the Playlist)

