Mia Goth is having A Moment. But that Moment unfortunately hasn’t translated to box office success. Outside of 2015’s Everest, a movie that have no memory of her being in, Goth hasn’t appeared in a single film that’s grossed over $30 million.

That’s unfortunate, because X and Pearl were fantastic, and Goth is mesmerizing in Suspiria, High Life, and A Cure for Wellness. Her “provocative” new movie, Infinity Pool, won’t break any box office records, but it’s having a cultural impact. It not only gave us this Alexander Skarsgård photo, it’s also a lot of people’s introductions to Goth’s voice.

Have a listen, courtesy of Jake Hamilton:

I spoke with Mia Goth about not getting a (very deserved) Best Actress Oscar nomination for PEARL — and why the Academy doesn’t take the horror genre seriously enough. pic.twitter.com/9EKPN2fB2N — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) January 25, 2023

“ppl always get so surprised about her voice like i’m sorry but why would you expect someone with the name mia goth to sound like anything but the ghost of a murdered victorian child,” @slaystarroyco tweeted, while @MilesKlee joked, “Mia Goth’s real voice is a jump scare every time.” She sounds like the option on a voice changer app for “English mouse asking for more porridge in the early 1800s,” and I, for one, love it.

Mia Goth’s voice is good. We need more actors who sound like cartoons. — William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) January 26, 2023

I don’t care what any of you say Mia Goths voice is perfect and i love it actually pic.twitter.com/z0i2QqprpQ — •Bunny• kirby reed protecter 🧸 (@robertslourd) January 26, 2023

i hate mia goth’s medieval sounding voice so much it sends shivers down my spine https://t.co/Zw5qQEmurC — public enemy #1 (@whipdoja) January 27, 2023

I will never get over this being Mia Goth’s real voice pic.twitter.com/Odib3aXtuR — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) January 26, 2023

mia goth’s voice is the sweetest thing ever im actually obsessed 😭😭😭 shes so cute pic.twitter.com/gpADapgKN5 — ⚡️ (@venusgIows) January 23, 2023

Mia Goth is obviously very talented and pretty but it's so funny that she puts on a voice in movies so she doesn't sound like an old Victorian ghost — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 26, 2023

mia goth & fka twigs attended the same Institute for Weird British Girls and battled it out for valedictorian of the coquettish baby voice affectation class — roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) January 27, 2023

This might be the best one:

I cannot believe this is her voice. she’s like Austin butler for ppl who know what letterboxd is https://t.co/NEpC4lVyxs — Josh Gomez (@_pure_444) January 27, 2023

Don’t get distracted by her voice, though: she makes a good point about horror movies. “I think that it’s very political, and it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project, per se,” she said about the Oscars failing to take horror seriously. “I think there’s a lot going on there. A lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations … and categories that are recognized… I think a change is necessary, a shift should take place. If they want to engage with the wider public, it would be of benefit, really.”

Infinity Pool is out this weekend.