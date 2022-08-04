After a series of confusing moves on behalf of DC superheroes everywhere, HBO Max decided to pull the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie from its release schedule while the film was already filmed and in post-production. That, on top of a series of reported layoffs, is causing quite the stir among fans of various HBO properties (there is no doubt that House Of The Dragon is probably safe, whether you want it or not).

In the midst of confusion, many fans are outraged that their favorite actors are being axed from the DC universe, including Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton, who was set to make his return as Batman. After news of Batgirl’s cancellation, it was also revealed that Keaton had originally filmed a cameo in the upcoming Aquaman installment, though that seems to have been axed as well! Is fun not allowed anywhere anymore?

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton, who first portrayed Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 take on the caped crusader, filmed a scene for the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but according to sources, test audiences were “confused” at how his character fits into the universe. That confusion was supposed to be cleared up in the upcoming Flash movie, but the jury is still out on if that movie, which stars disgraced actor and frequent bar fighter Ezra Miller, will really surface as planned.

Aquaman 2 also features Ben Affleck as his own Batman iteration, though it was really supposed to be a surprise that Momoa “spoiled.” But maybe there was a timeline somewhere that featured both Batmans meeting for the first time in a multiverse-type of situation since that’s how movies work now.

For now, it seems like HBO and Waner Bros are looking to reassess their content and release schedules, despite the fact that the $90 million dollar movie was nearly done, and made headlines earlier for its casting of a Latina superhero. But, as we have seen before with Warner Bros, the movie might get some special release several years after the fact, and maybe fans will get to see Keaton as Batman once more. Though the actor famously does not watch superhero movies, so perhaps he isn’t really mad about this one.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)