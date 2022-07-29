For a guy who quit the role over three years ago, Ben Affleck sure can’t seem to stop playing Batman. After filming an appearance in The Flash and reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Affleck is apparently back again Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The cameo was supposed to be a surprise, but fans on a Warner Bros. studio tour accidentally spotted the actor on the set of the Aquaman sequel. Realizing the bat’s out of the bag, Jason Momoa confirmed the news on his Instagram.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur,” Momoa wrote. “love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”

If you scroll through the photos of Momoa and Affleck hamming it up, the Aquaman star also shared the moment he knew the Batfleck cameo was busted. In the video, you can hear Momoa laughing (and dropping an “F-bomb”) as he realized that a shuttle full of tourists definitely saw Affleck walking around the set.

“Well, it’s not a f*cking secret anymore, is it? Sorry, children,” a laughing Momoa said to the group before turning to the camera to himself while continuing to crack up. “That’s what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there’s our fans. … Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

Momoa then peeked into a trailer where Affleck was hiding in costume as Bruce Wayne after being spotted by the tour bus. “Sorry, bro!” Momoa said before walking away still laughing.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom swims into theaters on March 17, 2023.

(Via Jason Momoa on Instagram)