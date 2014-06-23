Review: ‘Snowpiercer’ is a bold and brilliant science-fiction vision

One of the things that has been fascinating during the last 15 years of writing about films has been watching the way various genres or movements or international scenes have had their moment. One of the most exciting of those was the emergence of the new Korean cinema, and there were so many good movies and so many exciting filmmakers working all at once that it felt like something very special.
I have a particular fondness for the work of Bong Joon-ho, and I think he's managed to avoid being pigeonholed because of the way he's never really repeated himself as a filmmaker. My first exposure to his work was at the Fantasia Film Festival, where I saw “Barking Dogs Never Bite.” Right away, I was drawn in by his kinetic sense and by the very human weaknesses of his characters. “Memories Of Murder,” his next film, positively destroyed me. It's as rich and rewarding a crime movie as Fincher's “Zodiac,” and it's also built on a foundation of frustration. When he made a monster movie with “The Host,” what made it special was the way he also took the opportunity to comment on the dissolution of the modern Korean family. His last film, “Mother,” defies any easy genre characterization, and it features maybe the strongest performance in any of his films so far.
His new film “Snowpiercer” is a fascinating science-fiction movie that feels to me like a throwback to the '70s, when science-fiction films would go for the big metaphor and they weren't terribly concerned with whether or not it was realistic. The movie's set in the year 2031, 17 years after a disaster that froze the world solid, killing almost everyone. A guy named Wilford had built a major railroad line designed to allow him to circumnavigate the entire globe without stopping, crossing the international date line once every year. The passengers who were onboard the train at the moment that everything froze survived, and there were others who forced their way on as well, creating a miniature society of sorts.
Now, almost two decades later, that society has become ossified into the haves and the have-nots, and the have-nots are ready to revolt. Curtis (Chris Evans) is old enough to remember the moment where the world froze and what he had to do in order to stay alive. He looks up to Gilliam (John Hurt), who tries to keep some sort of control of the back half of the train. It looks like a miserable lifestyle, everyone eating these disturbing protein bars, packed in on top of one another, and the way things are set up, life in the front of the train is a myth, a rumor, something they talk about but that no one has really experienced. There is no mixing between the cars, and things are carefully regulated to make sure there's no way for anyone to slip through the system.
When Curtis finally makes his plan, it all depends on mysterious notes he's been getting from someone who has access to the rest of the train, as well as the freedom of Minsoo Namgoong (the great Song Kang-ho), who can supposedly get them through any of the electronic gates that keep each car protected. Minsoo is in the prison car, so it's up to Curtis to get there and set him free if he wants the rest of the revolution to happen. I don't want to discuss plot beyond that because part of what made “Snowpiercer” such a thrill on first viewing was having no idea how they would pull off something as crazy as an entire movie set on a train that has become the whole world. The action sequences in the film are spectacular, and there's one in particular that I think is an all-timer, both in the way it's imagined and in the way it's accomplished on film, but this isn't a film about empty sensation. It's a richly realized science-fiction world, and the cast is just tremendous.
Take, for example, Tilda Swinton. She beams in her performance from Planet Tilda, and it is absolutely amazing work. Her first scene is so great that I worried there was no way the rest of the film could live up to it, but sure enough, she makes a strong impression in every single moment she's onscreen. I'd also say that this is the strongest overall performance that Chris Evans has ever given, culminating in a deranged monologue that changes the way I thought about everything we'd see up to that point in the film. I liked Jamie Bell's work in the film, although I'm baffled at the idea of casting him as a 17-year-old. There are great performances from Octavia Spencer, Ewen Bremner, and the amazing Alison Pill, who shows up in a sequence that is almost beyond description.
Marco Beltrami's score captures the various societal layers that we encounter as Curtis and his team push towards the front of the train, and the photography by Hong Kyung-pyo does a great job of not only making this feel like a real world, but also setting up just how different each of the cars truly is. Ondrej Nekvasil has designed a train that doesn't necessarily feel real, but it feels like it is a place that you could visit, and each new section we visit has its own identity, clearly created. Technically, this is a major accomplishment, and all of the collaborators do impressive work.
But pulling it all together is what matters, and Bong Joon-ho has done something here that I didn't expect, creating more visceral action than he's ever attempted, a more seamless use of effects than in his earlier work, and a metaphor that works on a many levels. It is a powerful film, one that could easily have been ridiculous in the wrong hands, and by the time it concludes, I feel like these characters have been put through the wringer. There are very few films this year that have lingered the way this one has with me. I've been thinking about it for weeks now, and I can't wait to see it again. More than that, though, this is the kind of science-fiction film that I wish they made more of, something big and bold and unafraid to reach for greatness.
“Snowpiercer” begins its roll-out in select cities on Friday. Don't miss it.
You’ve blocked my IP because I disagreed with your rave. I have no words.
Something tells me you’re not giving the whole story.
I don’t know. Looks like you still have a few words…
Fucking Harvey. He didn’t get his way with compromising a director’s vision so he doesn’t release the film wide? What an asshole. I would be more than happy to put my money in his pocket to see this, but I’m south of Boston. Sucks to be me I guess.
This is wholly overrated movie. It’s a great, low budget sci-fi exercise and feels like one of those movies you’d rent in the 80’s that didn’t have the ability to realize it’s own premise. But, by the ending you realize the whole film is just kind of pointless. Lot of great ideas that went exactly nowhere and the ending shot while reassuring, I suppose, still left it in the most nihilistic place imaginable. Joyless film making at it’s best.
This is exactly how I’ve felt. Watched it a few months back, enjoyed it, but wasn’t overly impressed or entertained. Love ‘The Host’. But the early reaction to this movie…I’ve seen a headline that called it the greatest scifi movie in a decade. I don’t know, I never saw anything special.
So you mean it’s another ELYSIUM?
I don’t think I have ever been more disappointed in a film in my life. There is so much potential in this film, so many amazing ideas, characters and visuals and it’s all let down by terrible storytelling. Nothing in this film makes sense. The story is just thrown at you and you’re expected to understand what’s happening in this new world, likewise with complex characters who debut into the story with little to no introduction. Even the little things like the layout of the train seemed to make zero sense.
There is so much unexplained during the first two acts that it became distracting. It feels like the director/writer had all these backstories and histories and understanding of this world he created but then forgot that his audience wouldn’t know all these things. It’s an amazing world that falls apart with the slightest of pulls of a thread.
THANK YOU! Exactly how I felt.
“the layout of the train seemed to make zero sense”? Well, it’s kind of linear. As trains tend to be.
You are why no good sci-fi gets made anymore and why Christopher Nolan has to spend half his movies ramming exposition down audience’s throats.
Christopher Nolan makes films in which he spends the first half trying to be mysterious (but is obvious to anyone paying the least bit of attention) and then spends the middle explaining everything just for the sake of the people who’ve spent most of the movie confused. It’s the worst, I agree.
But this – there could have been clear, clever or simple explanations for everything, but the further it went and the more characters who monologued, the more ridiculous everything became and the less sense it made. It’s not that a sci-fi film needs constant explanation – Star Wars got along perfectly fine before bringing in midi-chlorians – but the explanations you do get shouldn’t undermine the rest of the film. There’s got to be a balance between raising logical, factual questions which simply distract and bewilder the audience, and giving character motivations and explanations that keep the story moving.
I agree the film was beautifully made, but for me it went beyond usual suspension of disbelief to completely undermining a premise that had seemed reasonable at the onset. Too many BS irregularities for me – but that doesn’t necessarily bother all people.
Looks very good. The truly good movies tend not to get wide releases, I’ve noticed.
loved the host and memories of murder. need to catch up on the rest of his work. can’t wait to see this.
Watch his film ‘MOTHER’…. it’s a film that will leave you breathless..
Don’t forget that it’s adapted from an 80’s sci-fi french comic book. All the ideas aren’t Bong’s own.
Thanks Drew for your review, I hope it will make a lot of people go see the movie. As I am french, I was able to see Snowpiercer months ago, and I still think about it. Indeed you need to take a leap and to suspend your disbelief for a while, but it’s totally worth it and I did not have any difficulty to fully commit in the story.
When Tilda Swinton begins her speech I was convinced that this was just a silly movie, by the time she’s done talking I was mesmerized and the movie realy takes off.
Strange, tone shifting movie that veers into the silly, the horror, the amazing, the great….and indeed still lingers in the mind.
The train takes a whole year to go around the earth? So it’s going about 2 miles an hour? If it takes a more tortured path, I suppose that could be almost 5 miles an hour…. Must be Amtrak service.
Man I love Bong Joon-ho and I’m gutted there is still no UK release in sight.
Harvey has been such a cock blocker of Asian cinema for the English speaking world, we’ve not had The Grandmaster yet either.
I’m looking forward to this, and your review makes it all the more anticipated in my book.
However, I’m one of those weird people that was kind of let down by The Host. I think there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on there and its anchored by some really interesting performances, but I feel Bong Joon-Ho was never fully able to tame the film’s wildly shifting tone. It never felt cohesive. Sometimes it was Little Miss Sunshine and sometimes it was Jaws, but they never melded for me.
One thing that concerns me is the logical hurdles that this film needs to tackle for me to buy it. Where do they get their food? Who manufactures it? What fuel are they using? Who manufactures that? How has a train run constantly for 17 years without breaking down? These questions might be answered in the film, but I’m just afraid they won’t answer them at all.
If there is a place with food and fuel, why doesn’t the train stop there and let everyone out?
All of those questions are definitively answered in the film.
Huh. The premise has stopped me from being interested in this movie, because it sounds so absurd. But I like your reviews, so I will give it a go.
Just watched this OnDemand….wow. This just wasn’t very good at all. None of it made any sense…especially the ending. Well, I suppose it might have made sense…it just didn’t matter.
There were many things I admired and enjoyed. Tilda is an evil treat. The gruesome bits, like something out of a children’s tale, are fun. I also enjoyed how the film seems to understand its premise is rather ridiculous so takes a lighter tone. But in the end I did find it a wee too ridiculous to fully buy into, at least compared to the raves I’ve seen. I give the film a solid B. It’s fresh, original and fully of good ideas and smart direction and effects. But this may be one of those examples where the advanced praise left me feeling a little underwhelmed once I saw the film. Certainly a bright spot in the summery parade of action though.