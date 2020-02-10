Nine movies were nominated for Best Picture this year, but honestly, it was a three-film race between Parasite, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. All had their merits — Parasite (one of the best movies of 2019) would be a historic win, 1917 would be a technical win, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would be a win for anyone enjoys seeing Brad Pitt with his shirt off, which is to say, everyone — but only one could win.

It turned out to be Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece, which also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, became the first foreign-language film to be named Best Picture. (The healing over Green Book beating Roma has begun.)

“I’m speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen, we are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer Kwak Sin-ae said. “I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision.” That’s when the lights on stage turned off and the camera cut to presenter Jane Fonda, signaling the end of the show. No one was having any of this, though, as the lights quickly turned back on following chants from the audience and those on stage.

