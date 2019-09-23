Midsommar is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, with none other than Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) calling it the “most idyllic horror film of all time.” He continued, “After it ended, I found myself looking back at the final act like, holy sh*t. That was some of the most atrociously disturbing imagery I’ve ever seen on film, and yet I experienced it with this open-mouthed, wild-eyed gape.” And that’s even before he noticed the faces.

It’s not something you’re going to pick up the first time you see Midsommar, or even the fifth, but look closely during the scene where Dani (played by the fantastic Florence Pugh), after being crowned “May Queen,” is being carried to glory by the creepy celebrators. But don’t pay attention to her — observe the woods in the background.

As spotted by Twitter user @danielgaylewis (good name), “When the hårgas lift dani onto the pedestal and start walking to the dinner table, you can see her dead sister’s face in the trees with the exhaust tube in her mouth… this shit is in different areas! what the f*ck!” What the f*ck, indeed. I’m not usually one to fall for “seeing Jesus in a slice of toast” hoaxes, but that *sure* looks like a face (I confirmed it’s not a manipulated image).

It’s clear in the GIF, too.

Others noticed faces throughout the movie, too: