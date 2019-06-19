A24

In terms of visibility, Midsommar can’t compete with summer movie titans like Spider-Man: Far From Home or Toy Story 4 or [place random Disney movie here]. It’s an original idea from a boutique film studio (A24) with a small budget and no A-list stars, even if Florence Pugh should already have an Oscar for her performance in Lady Macbeth. For the film to do well at the box office, it needs strong word of mouth. Well, based on the reactions that poured onto Twitter following the movie’s premiere on Tuesday, Midsommar is going to do very well.

Written and directed by Ari Arster (Hereditary), Midsommar is about a young couple, played by Pugh and Jack Reynor, who travel with their friends to Sweden to visit a sun-soaked village hosting a festival that’s held once every 90 years. If you’ve seen the trailer, or literally any horror movie, you know things aren’t quite what they seem. That’s not a surprise — but you know what is shocking? Midsommar is really funny (intentionally so, not like the Danzig movie). It’s also creepy with truly sickening acts of violence, of course, but I found myself laughing, a lot. Is there an Austin Powers reference? Yeah, baby.

We’ll have a full review of Midsommar before the film hits theaters on July 3 (here’s a tease), but for now, let’s check in with the night-of reactions, most of which are extremely positive. That Jordan Peele fellow was onto something!

#MIDSOMMAR. wow. i don’t know that i’ve ever felt so gutted and seen by a movie. i felt sick, i felt joy – i felt so much. above all else: i’ve never seen such a wicked, accurate depiction of intoxicating mania. i adored it and i hate it. florence pugh is god level. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) June 19, 2019

#Midsommar: Aster has gifted a new generation their THE WICKER MAN. It’s a warm invitation into subtle madness, decked out in pastel reassurance. My lord. Almost 150 minutes FLIES by. Masterful mania played with such festivity. I…love it? — Howlin’ Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) June 19, 2019