Mila Kunis Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Macaulay Culkin

Though he no longer acts very much, and though he largely remains out of the spotlight, the public remains fascinated with Macaulay Culkin, and that fascination can often manifest itself in strange ways. “They didn’t know how to react,” Mila Kunis — who dated Culkin from 2002 to 2010 — once told Howard Stern. “It wasn’t like a normal response to a celebrity. Fans responded in a very abnormal way to him.”

The response likely has to do with the way most Culkin fans relate to him: As the kid from the Home Alone films, a guy that people have been growing up with for nearly 30 years. He’s not just any celebrity; he’s an actor with whom many people spend their holidays, both as kids and later with their kids as parents. Culkin, despite his absence (and perhaps in part, because of it), may always hold our fascination, and we’re always going to be interested in his stories about spending time with Michael Jackson or his abusive father or whatever it is he’s up to these days (for the record, making a movie with Seth Green and Rachel Bloom).

One topic that is rarely spoken of but remains a subject of deep curiosity is Culkin’s nearly decade-long relationship with Mila Kunis that began as Culkin was transitioning out of Hollywood and ended as Kunis was transitioning out of That 70’s Show and into more mainstream popularity with movies like Ted and Friends with Benefits.