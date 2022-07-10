Pending some dark horse candidate, the biggest money-gobbling movie of the summer looks like it’s going to be a belated sequel starring a guy who just turned 60 that execs toyed with dumping on some streamer. Top Gun: Maverick is in its seventh weekend of release and it’s still Hoovering up cash. The movie ends on an elegiac note, albeit one that leaves things open for a threequel. And lo and behold, that may wind up happening sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, one of the film’s top supporting actors — Miles Teller, who plays the son of Anthony Edwards’ deceased Goose — reveals that he and “TC” are already in talks to get Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back up in the skies.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” He added, “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.”

If so, Teller might have go back to boot camp. Maverick was filmed four whole years ago, then sat on a shelf for two years, waiting out the worst of the pandemic. Prep already broke him the last time, but who knows? Maybe he’ll have another chance to get sick in front of one of the world’s biggest movie stars.

