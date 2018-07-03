Warner Bros. Pictures

Interest in Tom Cruise’s long-promised Top Gun sequel, currently titled Top Gun: Maverick, ballooned in early June when it was revealed that Val Kilmer would be reprising the role of of Iceman from the original film. On Tuesday, a new report from Variety reignited said interest when it claimed actor Miles Teller (Whiplash, War Dogs) would co-star alongside Cruise and Kilmer as the son of the former’s deceased wingman, Goose (Anthony Edwards). Apparently, he won the role after successfully testing with Cruise last week. Glen Powell (Hidden Figures) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse) also tested for the same role.

Precisely how Teller’s will fit into the Top Gun: Maverick story, however, remains to be seen. Per Variety, the sequel “will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters, and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting.” So maybe Goose Jr. is a drone operator, one of the aforementioned “fifth generation fighters,” or doesn’t actually have anything to do with aviation. Who knows? Maybe he’s not entirely unlike Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Johnson in the first Creed, and is seeking out Maverick’s help for one reason or another.

Either way, expect Cruise, Kilmer and Teller to suit up in some form or fashion with Top Gun: Maverick departs for theaters on July 12th, 2019.

