Miles Teller Wants Taylor Swift Fans To Know He’s Vaccinated And That ‘The Only Thing I’m Anti Is Hate’

It was a surprise to see Miles Teller in the Blake Lively-directed music video for Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me,” considering the last time we heard about the actor, he was reportedly refusing to get vaccinated. His stubbornness led to the Paramount+ series The Offer shutting down production after he tested positive for COVID-19. But there he was in the music video, playing a groom who’s haunted by Swift.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” Teller tweeted, adding, “The only thing I’m anti is hate.” If someone doesn’t do a mashup of “The only thing I’m anti is hate” and Adrian Grenier’s iconic “Haven’t been posting cause I’ve been too present, distracted by the moment. Sorry but thank you” tweet by the end of the day, I’ll be very disappointed.

It’s unclear when the “I Bet You Think About Me” video was filmed, but it’s hard to imagine Swift and Lively working with Teller if he was still unvaccinated. Outside of The Offer (which has since resumed production, although the shut down reportedly resulted in a $6 million loss), Teller will also appear in Top Gun: Maverick.

