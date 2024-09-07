Debuting in 2011, Minecraft quickly became the best-selling video game of all time. It only makes sense for Warner Bros. to take a cinematic stab at it , though only time will tell if the audiences are receptive to it. Fans of the games aren’t too sure of the direction the movie is headed, but here is everything we know so far about the Minecraft movie, which will be appropriately titled A Minecraft Movie.

Minecraft makes different impressions upon different people. To some, it’s an open-world RPG with endless possibilities. To others, it’s a bunch of square cows. To a 14-year-old boy in your life, it’s all very exciting. There’s so much to explore! So why not explore it on the big screen, right? That’s what Hollywood wants, anyway.

Cast

After Jack Black successfully helped bring Bowser to life, he was tapped to join the Super Mario Bros. adaptation, thanks to his love of video games. Then he attempted to bring Claptrap to life with less success, and now he will play Minecraft’s most iconic character: Steve. Though he doesn’t quite look like it yet.

Jason Momoa will appear as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, one of the humans who gets sucked into the world of Minecraft. It’s unclear why he seems to be wearing a bad wig from the ’80s, and Danielle Brookes, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen also star as the humans.

Jenifer Coolidge and Kate McKinnon also joined the cast, though we don’t know if they are humans or… blocks.

Plot

For a game without a plot, A Minecraft Movie won’t be a conventional video game adventure. Instead, it will seemingly go the way of another Jack Black saga, Jumanji, and pull real-life people into the game. What could possibly go wrong?!

The four humans will get sucked into Overworld, the block-filled dimension where they meet Steve, the main guy from the Minecraft world. The group encounter all the typical Minecraft elements like pigs and zombies and some unfortunate looking sheep.

Here is the official plot synopsis: