Finally, it was announced last year that Jared Hess is set to direct, and it seems like the movie is really shaping up. Even though we are over a year out, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft film.

A movie based on Minecraft , a popular game about stacking squares ( not that one ) has been in the works for almost a decade. In 2014, director Peter Sollett was attached to the project along with Frozen II writer Allison Schroeder but the two left the film in 2022. At another point in production, fan favorites Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney were on board, but that also didn’t pan out. At a certain point, it was looking like we would never see that pixelated little dude.

Plot

While the plot is under wraps, Minecraft is a pretty versatile game, so we could see this going in many directions. Back in 2019, Warner Bros announced a synopsis: “Based on the globally popular video game, the story follows a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers who, after the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.”

It’s unclear if this will still be the plot of the movie considering how many times the personnel has changed, but it will probably be something like that.

Cast

Almost two years ago, Jason Momoa was announced to star in the film. Jack Black is also set to star as Steve, the main player in the game. Orange is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks stars as Dawn, while Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement have all been added to the cast in undisclosed roles.

Release Date

The Minecraft film is slated to hit theaters on April 4th, 2025.

Trailer

Since the movie has not yet been made, it will probably be a little while until we get to see some footage. Until then, feel free to watch this.