The still-untitled seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series was supposed to come out on July 23, 2021, but the release date was pushed back to November 19 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Understandable! But still frustrating, because few things lift my spirits as much as Tom Cruise looking like he’s going to run out of his skeleton while jumping off a skyscraper onto a helicopter, or whatever crazy nonsense he’ll do next. There is some good M:I news, though: director and writer Christopher McQuarrie told the Light the Fuse podcast that the next film will actually be films.

“When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, ‘I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for Ethan Hunt]. Going into this, I said, ‘I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc,” he said. “I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board.”

“The ending of the first movie snapped into place. We knew what the ending was and we knew what the beginning was,” said McQuarrie. “And now I had these two sequences, which means, I’ve got 40 minutes of Mission: Impossible 8 figured out.”

One thing he doesn’t have figured out, though, is who will be in Mission: Impossible 7. The main cast — Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, etc. — will be back, and Agent Carter‘s Hayley Atwell is a welcome addition to the gang, but he teased an “incredibly exciting casting coup.” McQuarrie was circling an actor he was “excited about” before the “world blew up,” but “I don’t know where that is.”

Is it Vin Diesel? I bet it’s Vin Diesel.

(Via Hollywood Reporter and Light the Fuse)