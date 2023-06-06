Tom Cruise bungee jumping into a volcano, or whatever, is the star of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but one of the essential elements to the franchise’s success is the supporting cast. Ving Rhames has been there since the beginning, while Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are recurring fan favorites. Dead Reckoning Part One will add new members to the team, including Hayley Atwell as… someone!

We don’t know much about who the Marvel Cinematic Universe favorite is playing — and neither did director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie at first.

“Hayley’s character didn’t have a name for a long, long time,” he told Empire. “She has her own objective, and she more or less becomes ensnared in this movie. What you have here is a character who absolutely does not belong in a Mission: Impossible movie, and she’s doing everything she can to get out of it.” Eventually, she was given a name, Grace, and advice from Cruise.

[Atwell] was also working alongside Tom Cruise, whose stunt chops are several leagues beyond what you might call an A-game. Providing startling insight into the Cruiser’s mindset, Atwell reveals that, “Tom would often say, ‘Don’t be safe, be competent.’ That was a great mantra for me.”

If “don’t be safe, be competent” isn’t tattooed somewhere on Cruise’s body, it’s definitely written on his bathroom mirror.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 12th.

