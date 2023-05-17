It’s become a cliché to say “movies are back,” because movies have been back since Top Gun: Maverick made over $1 billion, or Avatar: The Way of Water made over $2 billion, or the “Naatu Naatu” scene in RRR. But after watching the trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, folks, let me tell you: movies are f*cking back.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise — and first since Henry Cavill cocked his arm like a gun in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout — once again stars Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. His mission this time: drive a motorcycle off a cliff. And some other stuff, too, like how war is coming, but mostly the motorcycle thing, which Cruise called “far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, and Pom Klementieff, opens on July 12, followed by sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024.