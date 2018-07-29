Paramount

Tom Cruise is 56 years old, and 24 years after the first installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, he jumped out of a plane from 25,000 feet 106 times in order to perfect a stunt. For another sequence in Mission: Impossible — Fallout he broke his ankle jumping between buildings and he kept going. The result was the best Mission: Impossible film, so far, both in terms of reviews (97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), Cinemascore (Fallout received the first “A” of the series) and box office, as the film earned $61.5 million during its opening weekend.

Fallout not only bested the previous five films in its opening weekend, but it was also the second biggest opener of Cruise’s career, behind only the $64 million of Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. Keep in mind, too, that Cruise is a much bigger star overseas than in America, as the Impossible films earn around 70 percent of their grosses overseas and Fallout is headed toward a $80 million opening internationally. Not bad for a guy who is being profiled in AARP magazine.

There is no quit in Tom Cruise. It’s also amazing that Cruise insists on doing all of his own stunts, but that he also seems to increase the level of difficulty as he ages. What’s the 7th or 8th installment going to look like, while he’s in his 60s?